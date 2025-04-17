Deputy Shot in Paulding County Neighborhood

A Paulding County deputy was shot Thursday morning in the Brooke Valley neighborhood and is being taken to a local hospital for treatment, according to the sheriff’s office.
The suspect involved in the shooting has died. Law enforcement is still gathering details about what led up to the gunfire.
What We Don’t Know: Officials have not yet released the deputy’s condition, the name of the deputy or the suspect, or information about what sparked the shooting.
Take Action: Anyone with information about what happened is urged to contact the sheriff’s office. Updates are expected later today.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.