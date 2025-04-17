Deputy Shot in Paulding County Neighborhood

Share

A Paulding County deputy was shot Thursday morning in the Brooke Valley neighborhood and is being taken to a local hospital for treatment, according to the sheriff’s office.

The suspect involved in the shooting has died. Law enforcement is still gathering details about what led up to the gunfire.

What We Don’t Know: Officials have not yet released the deputy’s condition, the name of the deputy or the suspect, or information about what sparked the shooting.

Take Action: Anyone with information about what happened is urged to contact the sheriff’s office. Updates are expected later today.