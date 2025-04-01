Delivery Driver Arrested with 50 Stolen Packages in Kennesaw

A routine traffic stop led to the discovery of dozens of stolen packages in a delivery driver’s car. Kennesaw police have charged 32-year-old Lashawn Crumble after finding nearly 50 packages that never made it to their rightful owners.

📦 Why It Matters: Residents expecting deliveries deserve to receive their packages safely. This case illustrates the vulnerability in the delivery system that affects consumers who rely on these services for essential items.

🚨 What Happened: Police pulled Rumble over on Bells Ferry Road for a broken tail light when they noticed something suspicious:

Officers smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle, giving them cause to search the car

The search revealed approximately 50 packages that should have been delivered to customers

🔍 Behind The Scenes: Crumble worked as a contracted driver for OnTrac delivery service, according to police. The company is working with authorities on the investigation, and officers are trying to return the packages to their rightful owners.