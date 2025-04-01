Delivery Driver Arrested with 50 Stolen Packages in Kennesaw

A routine traffic stop led to the discovery of dozens of stolen packages in a delivery driver’s car. Kennesaw police have charged 32-year-old Lashawn Crumble after finding nearly 50 packages that never made it to their rightful owners.
📦 Why It Matters: Residents expecting deliveries deserve to receive their packages safely. This case illustrates the vulnerability in the delivery system that affects consumers who rely on these services for essential items.
🚨 What Happened: Police pulled Rumble over on Bells Ferry Road for a broken tail light when they noticed something suspicious:
- Officers smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle, giving them cause to search the car
- The search revealed approximately 50 packages that should have been delivered to customers
🔍 Behind The Scenes: Crumble worked as a contracted driver for OnTrac delivery service, according to police. The company is working with authorities on the investigation, and officers are trying to return the packages to their rightful owners.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.