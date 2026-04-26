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A Crawford County man is in jail on a burglary charge after someone broke into a home on Fulton Mill Court, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

What happened: An investigator tracked down the suspect using a Flock camera, a system that automatically reads and logs license plates. The man was taken into custody and charged with first-degree burglary. In Georgia, that charge means unlawfully entering a home with the intent to commit a crime inside.

What was recovered: Almost everything taken in the burglary was found at a home in Byron and returned to the owner. One item was not recovered, the sheriff’s office said.

Where he is now: The suspect is being held at the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Law Enforcement Center. He has not been convicted of any crime. All people charged with crimes are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.