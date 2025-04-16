Cobb County Sheriff’s Office Employee Arrested for Child Molestation

Share

A 24-year veteran civilian employee of the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office faces serious charges after being arrested Wednesday for allegedly molesting children.

What We Know: Ivan Munoz was arrested April 16 on two counts of aggravated child molestation following an investigation by the Marietta Police Department. Sheriff Craig Owens immediately terminated Munoz’s employment upon learning of the charges. Munoz had worked as a criminal justice specialist at the Sheriff’s Office since 2000.

In Context: Sheriff Owens called the charges “particularly egregious” and stated that such behavior “goes against everything we stand for in law enforcement.” Child molestation cases involving law enforcement employees often receive heightened scrutiny due to the position of trust these individuals hold in the community.

Take Action: If you suspect a child is being abused, contact your local police department immediately or call 911 in an emergency. The Georgia Division of Family and Children Services also operates a child abuse reporting hotline at 1-855-GACHILD (1-855-422-4453), which is available 24/7. Resources for child abuse prevention and support for victims can be found through organizations like Prevent Child Abuse Georgia.