Climax Mayor Joseph Kelly was arrested Saturday, May 31, on two counts of child molestation. His wife, Natalie Kelly, is charged with two counts of second-degree cruelty to children. Both were taken into custody by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation following a request from the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office.

The charges stem from allegations that Joseph Kelly had sexual contact with multiple children. The GBI says the couple was arrested the same day the investigation began and booked into the Decatur County Jail.

Joseph Kelly also works for the Decatur County School District. Authorities have said there is no indication the alleged abuse is connected to his employment.

What We Don’t Know: Officials have not released how many children are involved, their ages, or when the abuse allegedly occurred.

In Context: In Georgia, child molestation and cruelty to children in the second degree are serious felony offenses. A conviction carries significant prison time, especially if multiple children are involved. Second-degree cruelty to children is typically charged when someone causes physical or mental harm through negligence.

Take Action: The GBI’s investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact the GBI Region 9 office or the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office. Additional charges or arrests may be possible.

The Aftermath: Kelly resigned from his role as mayor on June 2. The Climax City Council released the following statement:

“The City of Climax Council members and city employees have been made of aware of the arrest and allegations against Mayor Kelly. The city council and employees are following developments closely and will provide any updates to our citizens in a timely manner. The council and city employees have no knowledge or information on accusations against Mayor Kelly. We are asking to allow legal process to unfold and to remember that all citizens have the right to be presumed innocent until proven otherwise. Our priority still and always will be service needs for the people of Climax.”

⚠️ Reminder: Crime articles contain only charges and information from police reports and law enforcement statements. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

