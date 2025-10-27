A Brunswick man will spend decades behind bars after admitting he molested two young girls he befriended through their family.
What’s Happening: Valdez Lozada got 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to child molestation and other crimes against children. A judge sentenced him to 60 years total, with 40 years behind bars and the rest on probation.
What’s Important: Lozada befriended a family with two young daughters and repeatedly invited them to his home between December 2024 and February 2025. He undressed in front of the girls, gave them a phone with nude photos and videos of himself, and forced them to undress while he took pictures and videos of them.
Catch Up Quick: Glynn County Police arrested Lozada on Feb. 12 after responding to a call about a sex offense at Glynn Mobile Home Park. Detective Damon Baker led the investigation.
Between the Lines: The 54-year-old pleaded guilty to 11 separate charges, including cruelty to children, child molestation, enticing a child for indecent purposes, sending obscene material to minors, and sexual exploitation of children.
The Sources: District Attorney Keith Higgins, Glynn County Police Department.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.