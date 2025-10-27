A Brunswick man will spend decades behind bars after admitting he molested two young girls he befriended through their family.

What’s Happening: Valdez Lozada got 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to child molestation and other crimes against children. A judge sentenced him to 60 years total, with 40 years behind bars and the rest on probation.

What’s Important: Lozada befriended a family with two young daughters and repeatedly invited them to his home between December 2024 and February 2025. He undressed in front of the girls, gave them a phone with nude photos and videos of himself, and forced them to undress while he took pictures and videos of them.

Catch Up Quick: Glynn County Police arrested Lozada on Feb. 12 after responding to a call about a sex offense at Glynn Mobile Home Park. Detective Damon Baker led the investigation.

Between the Lines: The 54-year-old pleaded guilty to 11 separate charges, including cruelty to children, child molestation, enticing a child for indecent purposes, sending obscene material to minors, and sexual exploitation of children.

The Sources: District Attorney Keith Higgins, Glynn County Police Department.