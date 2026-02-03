Listen to this post

PETA is sending an award to Brookhaven Police Department after officers arrested a woman on animal cruelty charges.

What’s Happening: On January 29, a video on Twitch showed 19-year-old Aspen Easterling, hitting a 3-month-old puppy and grabbing the dog by the skin on its back. PETA gave evidence to Brookhaven Police. Officers searched Easterling’s home on January 30 and arrested her on cruelty-to-animals charges. Easterling is a rapper and Twitch streamer who also goes by Aspen Kartier.

What’s Important: The dog is now with DeKalb County Animal Control, Brookhaven Police said.

What Happens Next: PETA is sending a framed certificate and vegan chocolates to the police department. The award is called the Compassionate Police Department Award.

What PETA Said: PETA founder Ingrid Newkirk said, “If someone is willing to repeatedly hit a crying puppy on the global stage of a livestream, there’s no telling what might happen when the cameras are off.” Newkirk also said, “PETA is grateful to the Brookhaven Police Department for enforcing the state’s anti-cruelty law and reminds everyone never to be silent if they see or suspect abuse, as one phone call can make all the difference in a vulnerable being’s life.”

The Law: Georgia has an anti-cruelty law. Police used that law in this case.