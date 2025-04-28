Bremen Enforces Golf Cart Safety Rules on City Streets

Bremen police are reminding residents about legal requirements for operating golf carts on city streets.
What We Know: Golf carts are prohibited on state roads under Georgia law, though they may be operated on city streets if they meet specific requirements. Drivers must possess a valid driver’s license and register their carts with the Bremen Police Department, displaying the official decal on their windshield.
All street-legal golf carts must be equipped with headlights, taillights, brake lights, turn signals, seatbelts, a braking system, horn, and windshield. Proof of liability insurance is also required for registration.
Bremen police remind residents that DUI laws apply equally to golf cart operators, making it illegal to drive under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.