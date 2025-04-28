Bremen Enforces Golf Cart Safety Rules on City Streets

Share

Bremen police are reminding residents about legal requirements for operating golf carts on city streets.

What We Know: Golf carts are prohibited on state roads under Georgia law, though they may be operated on city streets if they meet specific requirements. Drivers must possess a valid driver’s license and register their carts with the Bremen Police Department, displaying the official decal on their windshield.

All street-legal golf carts must be equipped with headlights, taillights, brake lights, turn signals, seatbelts, a braking system, horn, and windshield. Proof of liability insurance is also required for registration.

Bremen police remind residents that DUI laws apply equally to golf cart operators, making it illegal to drive under the influence of drugs or alcohol.