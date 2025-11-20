The head of Braselton’s police department is facing criminal charges after investigators say he used police technology to track and harass people.

What’s Happening: The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested Braselton Police Chief Michael Steffman on Tuesday after a multi-month investigation found he misused automated license plate recognition systems to stalk and harass multiple people, according to the GBI.

The 49-year-old chief faces charges of violation of oath by public officer, stalking, harassing communications, and multiple counts of misusing automated license plate recognition systems.

What’s Important: The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to investigate the police chief, and the probe revealed Steffman used law enforcement tracking technology meant to catch criminals to instead monitor and harass people. The GBI did not say how many people were targeted or identify the victims.

Between the Lines: Automated license plate recognition systems are cameras that scan and record license plates, creating a database that police use to track vehicles. The charges suggest Steffman accessed this system for personal reasons rather than legitimate law enforcement purposes.

What Happens Next: Steffman was booked into the Jackson County Jail without incident. The case will go to the Piedmont Judicial Circuit for prosecution once the investigation is complete. The GBI is asking anyone with information to contact their Athens office at 706-552-2309 or submit anonymous tips at 1-800-597-TIPS.

The Sources: Georgia Bureau of Investigation.