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Canton Police say no explosive device was found at a Dick’s Sporting Goods store after a bomb threat was reported Wednesday afternoon.

What happened: Officers were called to the store at 1810 Cumming Highway at about 4:17 p.m. The store was evacuated while emergency crews checked the building. No device was found.

What’s confirmed: The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office and Cherokee County Fire Department responded alongside Canton Police. The incident is under investigation.

What’s still unknown: Police have not said who made the call or whether the threat has been determined to be credible.