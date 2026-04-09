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A Bibb County deputy pulled over a driver doing 60 mph in a 35-mph zone near Riverside Drive and, as it turned out, the speeding was just the beginning.

What’s Happening: Deputy Dalton Palmer, part of the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office H.E.A.T. Unit, spotted a Toyota with a cracked windshield traveling at nearly double the posted speed limit off Riverside Drive. He stopped the vehicle and took the driver into custody — a decision that kept getting more interesting the longer it went on.

What’s Important: The driver had a suspended license and was also wanted on an active arrest warrant at the time of the stop. Three separate legal issues, one traffic stop — a trifecta that suggests this particular driver had been having a complicated relationship with the law for some time.

How This Affects Real People: The driver was removed from a public road where they were traveling 25 mph over the speed limit, without a valid license, and with an outstanding warrant — apparently in a hurry to get somewhere, though perhaps not somewhere they’d have chosen voluntarily.

Residents near Riverside Drive are safer as a result.