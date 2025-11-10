Atlanta police arrested a man wanted for murder after he led officers on a dangerous chase through a neighborhood last week.

What’s Happening: Officers spotted Tremeico Quncell Watson in a silver Ford Fusion near Melvin Drive around 5:40 p.m. on November 4. When police tried to pull him over, Watson sped away through residential streets.

What’s Important: Police used a special driving move to stop Watson’s car near Camp Ground Road. He ran from the car but officers caught him quickly. A gun was found inside the vehicle.

The Details: Watson already had a warrant for his arrest in a murder case. He now faces more charges including running from police, reckless driving, and obstruction. A passenger in the car, Torrance Ray Hampton Jr., gave up without fighting and was also taken into custody.

The Sources: City of Atlanta Police Department