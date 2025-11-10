Atlanta police arrested a man wanted for murder after he led officers on a dangerous chase through a neighborhood last week.
What’s Happening: Officers spotted Tremeico Quncell Watson in a silver Ford Fusion near Melvin Drive around 5:40 p.m. on November 4. When police tried to pull him over, Watson sped away through residential streets.
What’s Important: Police used a special driving move to stop Watson’s car near Camp Ground Road. He ran from the car but officers caught him quickly. A gun was found inside the vehicle.
The Details: Watson already had a warrant for his arrest in a murder case. He now faces more charges including running from police, reckless driving, and obstruction. A passenger in the car, Torrance Ray Hampton Jr., gave up without fighting and was also taken into custody.
The Sources: City of Atlanta Police Department
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.