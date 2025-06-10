A convicted felon in Atlanta allegedly ran a pill pressing operation capable of producing 25,000 fentanyl pills per hour – enough to kill millions of Georgia residents.

💊 Why It Matters: The massive drug operation posed an immediate danger to communities across Georgia. Authorities seized enough fentanyl to potentially kill millions of people, along with industrial pill presses and 28 firearms.

🚨 What’s Happening: Bartholomew Keeton Harralson, 47, faces federal charges after authorities raided two properties and discovered an industrial-scale drug operation:

“This armed felon allegedly ran a massive fentanyl pill pressing operation in our community, producing enough deadly fentanyl to potentially kill millions of people,” said U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg.

🔍 Between the Lines: The scale of the operation was staggering. Agents found:

Over 93 kilograms of fentanyl

97 kilograms of methamphetamine

18 kilograms of heroin

10 kilograms of cocaine

Two pill press machines capable of producing 25,000 pills hourly

28 firearms, including a machine gun

$145,000 in cash

Perhaps most telling: authorities also found a book titled “How to Avoid Federal Drug Conspiracy & Firearms Charges.”

🌐 The Bigger Threat: This case is part of Operation Take Back America, a nationwide initiative targeting drug trafficking organizations and violent crime. The combination of industrial drug production and weapons highlights the increasingly dangerous nature of fentanyl operations.

⚠️ Reminder: Crime articles contain only charges and information from police reports and law enforcement statements. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Tips for Reading and Understanding The News Just because you don’t want to hear it doesn’t mean it isn’t real

Just because you don’t want it to be true doesn’t make it false

Just because you don’t like it doesn’t mean it isn’t happening

Just because it makes you uncomfortable doesn’t make it bad journalism. Our minds tend to reject news and ideas that we don’t like or don’t understand. When you read the news, realize that the tendency to reject it often says more about your emotions than the facts themselves. When you read something that challenges your beliefs or makes you uneasy, pause before dismissing it. Ask yourself: Is this based on verified information?

Am I reacting to the facts, or to how the facts make me feel?

What evidence would I need to change my mind? Understanding the news means moving past gut reactions and seeking clarity, not comfort. Reality doesn’t adjust itself to your preferences—and neither should your perception of it.