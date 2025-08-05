He called himself the “official spokesperson for the white race.” He wandered into Jewish spaces, demanded to see rabbis, and left staffers shaken enough to barricade themselves behind locked doors. Then he went home, picked up his phone, and broadcast threats to kill Jews and Black people — all while the community watched, and waited, for someone to step in.

🚨 What’s Happening: Federal prosecutors say Christopher Robertson, a 42 year-old Fairburn man, posted a series of videos to Facebook and YouTube threatening to kill Jews and Black people. He was arrested after a tense standoff with the FBI on August 1 and remains in custody, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia.

Robertson faces federal charges of communicating interstate threats.

He is accused of making menacing visits to Jewish facilities in Atlanta and Peachtree City, and posting violent, racist messages online.

🔎 Between the Lines: According to court documents, Robertson’s threats escalated over several days, with law enforcement and Jewish security groups scrambling to keep up.

On July 30, staff at the Jewish Federation of Greater Atlanta spotted Robertson inside their gated parking lot. He claimed he wanted to speak to a “high-ranking Jewish official.”

Later that day, he showed up at The Temple, a historic synagogue, and made derogatory remarks about Jews and the “decline of the white race.”

The next day, after posting online about wanting to “chop it up with a rabbi,” he entered a Chabad building in Peachtree City. Staff barricaded themselves while the rabbi called 911.

🧩 Catch Up Quick: Robertson’s online posts, cited in the federal complaint, included videos of him holding a pistol and threatening to kill. In one, he sang, “F*** the Jews, f*** you if you Jewish, one shot, two shot, leave you in the sewage.” In another, he threatened to murder Black people who “lash out openly at the white man.”

The FBI and Secure Community Network increased patrols at about 80 Jewish sites in the Atlanta area during the investigation.

Robertson was arrested after barricading himself inside his home for hours. Agents recovered a firearm at the scene.

🌍 The Big Picture: The Department of Justice says it will “aggressively prosecute criminals who abuse the internet to terrorize and intimidate others.”

