Listen to this post

Police arrested a male juvenile in connection with a fatal shooting on Savannah’s north side that locked down area schools Thursday. The juvenile was charged with murder and taken to the Savannah Regional Youth Detention Center.

What’s Happening: Officers responded to the 1800 block of Northgate Drive around 2:30 p.m. Thursday on reports of a shooting. They found an adult female victim suffering from gunshot wounds. Life-saving measures were attempted, but the victim died at the scene. Police located the suspect near the scene and took him into custody.

What’s Important: The shooting happened in a residential area during the afternoon. Witnesses heard six to seven gunshots. A witness called 911 and started CPR, continuing chest compressions until emergency responders took over. The victim was the only person shot.

The shooting prompted temporary lockdowns at nearby schools, which were lifted after police secured the area, as previously reported.

What Happens Next: The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020 or submit an anonymous tip through the SPD mobile app.

Sources: