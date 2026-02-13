Listen to this post

A woman lay dead in a Northgate Drive street Thursday afternoon, killed by multiple gunshot wounds in broad daylight on Savannah’s north side.

Why It Matters: The homicide prompted temporary lockdowns at nearby schools and marks another violent death in the city, with no suspect yet identified.

What’s Happening: Savannah police are investigating the death as a homicide. The victim was the only person shot. Authorities have not released suspect information or details about what led to the shooting.

Witnesses heard six to seven gunshots, then looked outside to see the woman lying in the street. The witness called 911 and started CPR, continuing chest compressions until emergency responders took over.

Officers arrived in the 1800 block of Northgate Drive around 2:35 p.m. Thursday. They found the woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Between The Lines: The shooting happened in a residential area during the afternoon, close enough to schools that administrators placed them on lockdown as a precaution. The lockdowns were lifted after police secured the area.

Police have not said whether the victim knew her attacker or whether the shooting happened during a confrontation.

The Sources: Savannah Police Department.