A Wayne County man was arrested last week and charged with murder in the 2010 stabbing death of Sandra Robinson, a phone store worker in Douglas, Georgia, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced March 4.

What’s Happening: Willie James Jr., 58, of Wayne County, was taken into custody March 2 and booked into the Coffee County Jail. He faces charges of malice murder, felony murder, and aggravated assault.

What We Know: Robinson was 32 years old and working at the Prepaid Superstore on S. Madison Avenue in Douglas on March 17, 2010, when she was stabbed and killed. The GBI described James as an associate of Robinson who could often be found at the store. Forensic evidence gathered through continued testing linked James to the crime, according to the GBI.

The Process: The Douglas Police Department asked the GBI to assist with the death investigation in March 2010. The GBI Regional Investigative Office in Douglas handled the case over the following 16 years. Once the investigation is complete, the case file will go to the Waycross Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution. The investigation is still active and ongoing.

Who Helped: The GBI credited the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia State Patrol, Waycross Police Department, Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, and Valdosta Police Department with helping locate and arrest James.

What’s Still Unknown: The GBI has not released details about the specific forensic evidence used to link James to the crime.

Anyone with information can contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Douglas at (912) 389-4103. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-597-8477, online at gbi.georgia.gov, or through the See Something, Send Something mobile app.