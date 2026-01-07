Three armed suspects robbed a convenience store in Macon Monday night, taking an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing on foot, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

What’s Happening

The robbery occurred at Broadway Mini Mart, located at 4205 Broadway, around 8:29 p.m. Monday. Two suspects entered the store with firearms and demanded money from the clerk. After taking the cash, they left the building and met a third suspect outside. All three fled westbound on Charlotte Street on foot.

No one was injured.

What’s Confirmed

The sheriff’s office released the following details:

Two suspects entered the store brandishing firearms

They demanded money from the clerk

A third suspect waited outside

All three fled on foot after the robbery

Two male suspects wore all dark clothing with hoodies

The third male suspect wore a blue and white hoodie

Surveillance footage captured images of the incident

What Happens Next

Anyone with information about the robbery or who can identify the suspects is asked to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.