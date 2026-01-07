Three armed suspects robbed a convenience store in Macon Monday night, taking an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing on foot, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.
What’s Happening
The robbery occurred at Broadway Mini Mart, located at 4205 Broadway, around 8:29 p.m. Monday. Two suspects entered the store with firearms and demanded money from the clerk. After taking the cash, they left the building and met a third suspect outside. All three fled westbound on Charlotte Street on foot.
No one was injured.
What’s Confirmed
The sheriff’s office released the following details:
- Two suspects entered the store brandishing firearms
- They demanded money from the clerk
- A third suspect waited outside
- All three fled on foot after the robbery
- Two male suspects wore all dark clothing with hoodies
- The third male suspect wore a blue and white hoodie
- Surveillance footage captured images of the incident
What Happens Next
Anyone with information about the robbery or who can identify the suspects is asked to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.