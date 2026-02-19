Listen to this post

Cobb County police shot and killed 27-year-old Hermelindo Estuardo Morente Tista on Monday night after police say he pointed a handgun at officers outside his Marietta home. The man had an active removal order from the United States.

What Happened: Officers responded to a report of possible gunshots near 30 Bradley Avenue around 10:40 p.m. and set up a perimeter around the front of the home, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Morente Tista, who is from Guatemala, walked out of his home holding a firearm. Officers told him to drop the weapon, but he kept holding the gun and began pointing it toward officers. Several Cobb County officers then shot at Morente Tista, hitting him multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

What’s Important: Morente Tista had an active removal order from the United States at the time of the shooting. A removal order is a final order from an immigration judge directing someone to leave the country.

The Process: The GBI is conducting an independent investigation, which is standard protocol when Georgia law enforcement officers shoot someone. Once complete, the case will be given to the Cobb County District Attorney’s Office for review.