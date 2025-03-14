Alpharetta Youth Pastor Arrested on Child Porn Charges

An Alpharetta youth pastor faces multiple felony charges after police found child sexual abuse material in his possession following a cybertip investigation.

The Details: Daniel Menelaou, 28, who serves as a youth pastor at Futures Church in Alpharetta, was arrested on March 11 after Roswell Police Department detectives searched his home. Police charged him with six counts of possession of child sexual abuse material.

The investigation began in late February when the department’s Internet Crimes Against Children unit received a cybertip about someone possessing child sexual abuse material. This information led detectives to Menelaou’s Roswell residence.

During the search, police seized several electronic devices from Menelaou’s home. These devices will undergo further analysis as the investigation continues.

In Context: Child sexual abuse material, also referred to as child pornography, is considered a serious crime under Georgia law. Each count of possession can carry significant penalties including prison time and sex offender registration requirements.

The arrest of a youth pastor on such charges raises particular concerns given Menelaou’s position of trust and regular contact with children and teenagers through his church role. Youth pastors typically lead religious education programs, organize activities, and provide mentorship to young people in their congregations.

Police indicated the investigation remains active, and Menelaou could face additional charges as detectives continue examining the seized electronic devices.