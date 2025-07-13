Police arrested a man at Atlanta’s airport after finding nearly $3 million worth of marijuana products in his luggage before a flight to Brazil. The discovery happened during a routine luggage search.

🔍 What Happened:

Atlanta Police and U.S. Customs officers searched the passenger’s bags on June 28 at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

Police say they found over 12 pounds of THC wax, 34 pounds of hashish, 4.6 pounds of marijuana, and 1.2 pounds of pasty marijuana.

According to authorities, the drugs had a street value of $2.97 million.

🚨 Why It Matters: This major drug seizure shows how international airports remain key points for drug trafficking attempts. The amount seized could have supplied thousands of users in Brazil.

✈️ The Traveler: Police identified the passenger as Vance Ray Randolph. He was planning to fly to Sao Paulo, Brazil, but instead went to Clayton County Jail. Authorities charged Randolph with drug violations, though specific charges weren’t detailed in police statements.

