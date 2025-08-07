A 7-year-old boy is safe after police spent hours at a home in Jonesboro. Officers say they had to call in their SWAT team before the child was released without harm.

🚨 What’s Happening: According to the Clayton County Police Department, officers went to a home on Emerald Drive for a welfare check on a 7-year-old boy. Police say the situation was serious enough to call in their SWAT team. After talking with people inside, police say the child was released without injury. One person was taken into custody, but police have not shared any names or charges.

🧒 What It Means For You: If you live in the Emerald Drive area, you may have seen a large police presence on August 7. Police say the child is safe, but the investigation is still ongoing.

🔎 Between the Lines: Police have not said why they were called to check on the child or what led to the standoff.

🕰️ Catch Up Quick: Welfare checks happen when someone is worried about a person’s safety, often a child or elderly person.

The Sources: Clayton County Police Department.