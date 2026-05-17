A Tybee Island man is in custody after police say he pointed a gun at a man’s neck and forced the man’s girlfriend to leave with him early Sunday morning.
What happened: Police got a call at 1:36 a.m. Sunday from a man who said he and his girlfriend had driven to a local gas station after getting a text from 33-year-old Haneif Brown asking for help. When they arrived, Brown pointed a gun at the caller’s neck and ordered the girlfriend to get in his vehicle and go with him, according to police.
A second victim: During the investigation, a second person came forward and told police Brown had also threatened them with a weapon. Police did not release details about that encounter.
Where they were found: Officers located Brown and the girlfriend at another gas station on Tybee Island. Brown’s 6-year-old child was also in the vehicle, seated near loaded weapons. Three firearms were taken from the vehicle.
The charges: Brown faces six charges: kidnapping, aggravated assault, terroristic threats, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, simple battery, and reckless conduct.
The child: Brown’s 6-year-old was taken into protective custody.
⚠️ Reminder: Crime articles contain only charges and information from police reports and law enforcement statements. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.