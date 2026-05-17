A Tybee Island man is in custody after police say he pointed a gun at a man’s neck and forced the man’s girlfriend to leave with him early Sunday morning.

What happened: Police got a call at 1:36 a.m. Sunday from a man who said he and his girlfriend had driven to a local gas station after getting a text from 33-year-old Haneif Brown asking for help. When they arrived, Brown pointed a gun at the caller’s neck and ordered the girlfriend to get in his vehicle and go with him, according to police.

A second victim: During the investigation, a second person came forward and told police Brown had also threatened them with a weapon. Police did not release details about that encounter.

Where they were found: Officers located Brown and the girlfriend at another gas station on Tybee Island. Brown’s 6-year-old child was also in the vehicle, seated near loaded weapons. Three firearms were taken from the vehicle.

The charges: Brown faces six charges: kidnapping, aggravated assault, terroristic threats, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, simple battery, and reckless conduct.

The child: Brown’s 6-year-old was taken into protective custody.

⚠️ Reminder: Crime articles contain only charges and information from police reports and law enforcement statements. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.