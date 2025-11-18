A domestic dispute call in Harris County ended with three people dead Monday night, including a man shot by deputies and two children found dead inside the home.

What’s Happening: Deputies from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call about a domestic dispute at a home on Christopher’s Way in Midland around 7 p.m. Monday. When they arrived, 50-year-old Eric Grigsby of Midland came out of the house pointing two guns at deputies, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

What’s Important: Deputies told Grigsby to drop the guns, but he refused, according to the GBI. Deputies then shot Grigsby, who died at the scene. After securing the home, deputies found the bodies of two children inside. Grigsby was the stepfather of the children, according to the GBI.

Anyone with information can contact the GBI’s Regional Investigative Office in Columbus at (706) 565-7888. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Between the Lines: The GBI report does not indicate how the children died, when they died, or what happened inside the home before deputies arrived. Autopsies will be performed on all three bodies at the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office.

The Big Picture: The GBI is conducting an independent investigation into the shooting, which is standard practice when law enforcement officers use deadly force in Georgia. Once the investigation is complete, the case will be sent to the Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review. No deputies were injured in the shooting.

The Sources: Georgia Bureau of Investigation.