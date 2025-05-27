Georgia’s lakes and rivers stayed safer this Memorial Day weekend. The Department of Natural Resources reports zero boating deaths despite heavy holiday traffic.

🚨 Why It Matters: Boating under the influence remains a serious problem on Georgia waterways, with 29 arrests statewide during the three-day weekend. Safe boating practices directly impact the lives of thousands who enjoy the state’s lakes and rivers.

🚤 By The Numbers:

29 boating under the influence arrests statewide

7 boating incidents across Georgia

4 injuries reported, none life-threatening

0 fatalities on any Georgia waterway

🔍 Local Impact:

Lake Lanier saw 2 of the 4 drunk boating arrests in North Georgia.

Lake Hartwell reported one incident where three riders were ejected from a personal watercraft after hitting a wake, resulting in one minor injury.

Lake Blue Ridge experienced a collision between a personal watercraft and pontoon boat with no injuries.

⏱️ Timing: The Department of Natural Resources tracked incidents from Saturday, May 24 through Monday, May 26 at midnight, covering the entire holiday weekend.

