Two women were killed in separate attacks in DeKalb County early Monday, and police say the cases are linked. A suspect is in custody.
What’s Happening: The first attack happened just after 12:52 a.m. outside a Checkers restaurant on Wesley Chapel Road. A woman was found there with multiple gunshot wounds, taken to a hospital, and later died. Her name has not been released because her family has not yet been told of her death.
The Second Victim: About six hours later, at approximately 6:50 a.m., 40-year-old Lauren Bullis was found on Battle Forrest Drive with both gunshot and stab wounds. She also died. Her family has been notified.
The Suspect: Investigators identified a silver Volkswagen Jetta seen leaving the Wesley Chapel Road scene. Using surveillance footage and other technology, they tracked the vehicle outside DeKalb County, where it was stopped and a suspect was taken into custody. The suspect is 26-year-old Olaolukitan Adon Abel.
The Path Forward: The investigation remains active. Police say the suspect’s arrest means there is no continuing threat to the public connected to these cases.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.