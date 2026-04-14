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Two women were killed in separate attacks in DeKalb County early Monday, and police say the cases are linked. A suspect is in custody.

What’s Happening: The first attack happened just after 12:52 a.m. outside a Checkers restaurant on Wesley Chapel Road. A woman was found there with multiple gunshot wounds, taken to a hospital, and later died. Her name has not been released because her family has not yet been told of her death.

The Second Victim: About six hours later, at approximately 6:50 a.m., 40-year-old Lauren Bullis was found on Battle Forrest Drive with both gunshot and stab wounds. She also died. Her family has been notified.

The Suspect: Investigators identified a silver Volkswagen Jetta seen leaving the Wesley Chapel Road scene. Using surveillance footage and other technology, they tracked the vehicle outside DeKalb County, where it was stopped and a suspect was taken into custody. The suspect is 26-year-old Olaolukitan Adon Abel.

The Path Forward: The investigation remains active. Police say the suspect’s arrest means there is no continuing threat to the public connected to these cases.