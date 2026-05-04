Two people are dead after a welfare check at a Cobb County home turned into a standoff, and then a shooting, Sunday morning.
What happened: Family members called police around 8:30 a.m. saying they hadn’t heard from someone at a home on Vandiver Drive and were worried. Officers showed up and could see a man inside, but he wouldn’t come to the door. They started the process of getting a judge’s approval to enter the home.
The shooting: Police say at around 11:06 a.m., a gunshot went off inside the house. Officers hadn’t fired. A drone was sent in to look around and found two people inside. The man appeared to be holding a handgun. Negotiators tried to talk to him but couldn’t get through. He then fired at officers from inside the house. An officer fired back. The man appeared to be hit — and then shot and killed himself.
What we know: Both people inside the home were confirmed dead when officers entered. Police have not released their names.
What’s next: The Georgia Bureau of Investigation will investigate the officer’s use of force. A separate death investigation is also underway.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.