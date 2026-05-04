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Two people are dead after a welfare check at a Cobb County home turned into a standoff, and then a shooting, Sunday morning.

What happened: Family members called police around 8:30 a.m. saying they hadn’t heard from someone at a home on Vandiver Drive and were worried. Officers showed up and could see a man inside, but he wouldn’t come to the door. They started the process of getting a judge’s approval to enter the home.

The shooting: Police say at around 11:06 a.m., a gunshot went off inside the house. Officers hadn’t fired. A drone was sent in to look around and found two people inside. The man appeared to be holding a handgun. Negotiators tried to talk to him but couldn’t get through. He then fired at officers from inside the house. An officer fired back. The man appeared to be hit — and then shot and killed himself.

What we know: Both people inside the home were confirmed dead when officers entered. Police have not released their names.

What’s next: The Georgia Bureau of Investigation will investigate the officer’s use of force. A separate death investigation is also underway.