Two men were hurt early Sunday morning when gunshots rang out at a Waffle House in Cordele, leading to two arrests hours later.

What’s Happening: Police responded to the restaurant around 3:33 a.m. after reports of gunfire during a disturbance, according to the Cordele Police Department. Officers found one man with multiple gunshot wounds and another man who had been beaten by several people.

What’s Important: Both men were taken to hospitals for treatment. Police arrested 20-year-old Kelwin Jackson of Cordele later Sunday morning and charged him with aggravated assault. Officers also charged 27-year-old Jermall Burks of Cordele with battery. Police recovered a gun during Jackson’s arrest.

Between the Lines: Police initially detained one person after the shooting but released that person after questioning. No Waffle House workers were hurt during the violence.

Catch Up Quick: The Crisp County Sheriff’s Office helped secure the scene and gave emergency first aid to the shooting victim before paramedics arrived.

The Sources: Cordele Police Department.