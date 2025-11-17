Two men were hurt early Sunday morning when gunshots rang out at a Waffle House in Cordele, leading to two arrests hours later.
What’s Happening: Police responded to the restaurant around 3:33 a.m. after reports of gunfire during a disturbance, according to the Cordele Police Department. Officers found one man with multiple gunshot wounds and another man who had been beaten by several people.
What’s Important: Both men were taken to hospitals for treatment. Police arrested 20-year-old Kelwin Jackson of Cordele later Sunday morning and charged him with aggravated assault. Officers also charged 27-year-old Jermall Burks of Cordele with battery. Police recovered a gun during Jackson’s arrest.
Between the Lines: Police initially detained one person after the shooting but released that person after questioning. No Waffle House workers were hurt during the violence.
Catch Up Quick: The Crisp County Sheriff’s Office helped secure the scene and gave emergency first aid to the shooting victim before paramedics arrived.
The Sources: Cordele Police Department.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.