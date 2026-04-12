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A 12-year-old boy was shot and killed inside an Atlanta home Saturday. By Sunday morning, a 14-year-old had been charged with his murder.

What’s Happening: Atlanta police were called to 1899 Lathrop St SE at 1:49 p.m. Saturday after a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a 12-year-old boy inside the home with a gunshot wound. He was rushed to a hospital in critical condition and later pronounced dead.

The Arrest: Homicide detectives obtained an arrest warrant Sunday for a 14-year-old in connection with the killing. The teen was charged with murder and taken to Metro Youth Detention Center.

What’s Important: Police said the boy had friends over and they were playing with a gun inside a bedroom when the shooting occurred. The boy’s mother was home at the time and called 911. A gun was recovered inside the home.

What’s Still Unknown: Police have not released the names of the victim or the person charged. The relationship between the two boys and a possible motive have not been disclosed.

Broader Context: Unlike many other states, Georgia does not have a child access prevention law that meaningfully criminalizes leaving firearms accessible to minors. Advocates and legislators have debated the issue repeatedly, but no such statute has passed.

The Path Forward: Because the person charged is 14, the case will begin in Georgia’s juvenile justice system. However, Georgia law allows prosecutors to seek to move serious cases, including murder charges, to adult court. Police say the information released so far is preliminary and could change as the investigation continues.