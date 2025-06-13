Tomorrow, two powerful images will unfold across America.

Tomorrow, the nation will witness two very different visions of patriotism—one led by the White House, the other by protesters in cities across the country including in Georgia.

In Washington, President Donald Trump is set to preside over a full-scale military parade to mark the 250th anniversary of the United States Army. The parade also falls on Flag Day—and the president’s 79th birthday.

The event will feature thousands of active-duty personnel, dozens of military vehicles, and flyovers from Air Force jets and Army helicopters.

Federal organizers say the parade is meant to honor the legacy and service of the U.S. Army.

Critics Question Timing

The scale of the celebration, along with its timing, has drawn criticism from across the political spectrum.

Civil liberties groups and military historians have raised questions about the message it sends—and the precedent it may set.

At the center of the debate is the role of the military in American civic life.

Rare for Peacetime

While presidents have often attended parades or military reviews, it is rare for a sitting president to host a large-scale military display on American soil during peacetime.

Previous examples include celebrations after the end of World War II and the Gulf War in 1991.

Critics say parades of this nature are more commonly associated with authoritarian regimes. Russia holds an annual Victory Day parade featuring tanks and missiles through Red Square. North Korea’s leadership often uses military displays to project strength, with Kim Jong Un frequently appearing alongside ballistic hardware. In China, National Day parades showcase thousands of troops and heavy equipment in Tiananmen Square. In some cases, including Iraq under Saddam Hussein and Libya under Muammar Gaddafi, parades have been held on the ruler’s birthday—a symbolic gesture critics say blurs the line between national pride and personal power.

Others warn that combining military pageantry with a president’s personal milestone risks politicizing the armed forces.

“No Kings Day”

In response, a coordinated protest effort is set to unfold under the name “No Kings Day.”

Organizers say more than 1,500 demonstrations are planned nationwide—including dozens in Georgia.

Rallies are expected in Atlanta, Athens, Macon, Valdosta, Savannah, and suburban cities like Woodstock and Peachtree Corners.

The protests are scheduled to begin around noon and are expected to remain peaceful.

Participants say they are using the day to show the importance of civilian control of the military and to voice concern about what they see as the symbolic overreach of the presidency.

Constitutional but Controversial

Constitutional experts note that while there is no legal barrier to holding a military parade, the broader concern is cultural.

In the United States, the military has traditionally remained non-political, and large-scale demonstrations of force on home soil are intentionally rare.

Tomorrow’s parade, they say, will test how those traditions are upheld—and how they are received.

