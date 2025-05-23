Jekyll Island will get eight new shops and restaurants when The District Shops at Historic Pier Road opens next month.

The new shopping center will open June 7 in Jekyll Island’s National Historic Landmark District. Officials say the project balances keeping the area’s history while adding new places for visitors to shop and eat.

The eight new businesses include 31•81, a Jekyll Island lifestyle shop; Founder’s Social restaurant and beer garden; Georgia Grown Signature Shoppe; J.P. & Company portrait studio; Jekyll Island Sweets candy shop; North Pole South Christmas store; Pier Road Outfitters outdoor gear shop; and Wake Up Coffee Company.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 10:30 a.m. June 7 at the Skeet House on Historic Pier Road.

The Jekyll Island Authority will host a celebration from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. that day. The event will include live music from Idle Hands and Squirt Gun, a magician, face painting, yard games and people dressed as historical characters.

The first 100 shoppers at each store will get a free gift with their purchase. Stores will also offer free samples and special deals throughout the day.

The District Shops are part of what officials call one of the largest restoration projects in the southeastern United States.