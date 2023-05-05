Shooting at Macon apartment complex leaves one woman dead

MACON — A domestic dispute escalated to a fatal shooting early this morning at Green Meadows Apartments on Log Cabin Drive, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting occurred just before 4 a.m., resulting in the death of 28-year-old Kaneza Rikial Owens.

Deputies arrived on the scene after receiving reports of the dispute and heard a gunshot coming from the apartment.

Upon entry, they discovered Owens unresponsive. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, she and her boyfriend, 23-year-old Treyvon Deshun Walker, had been arguing when the shooting happened.

Walker fled the scene on foot and is currently at large.

Owens was transported to Atrium Health, where she was later pronounced dead by hospital staff. Coroner Leon Jones has notified her next of kin. No other individuals were injured during the incident.

Walker was last seen wearing a black jacket and black shorts. Authorities consider him armed and dangerous. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is urging anyone with information on his whereabouts to come forward.

As the investigation is still ongoing, details could change. Anyone with additional information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

Reminder: Crime articles contain only charges and information from police reports and law enforcement statements. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

