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The Georgia Forestry Commission is directly addressing public doubt and online conspiracy theories about what started the Highway 82 Fire in Brantley County, saying its investigators have clear evidence that a Mylar balloon hit a power line and started the blaze.

What’s Happening: Commission investigators say the fire began when a Mylar balloon touched a power line, creating an electrical arc — a burst of electricity jumping through the air — that set nearby vegetation on fire. The agency said it understands why the cause might seem hard to believe.

Why Officials Are Speaking Up: Conspiracy theories have spread online since the fire started, with some people pointing to data centers or timber rights as possible motives for bad actors to have started the fires. The Commission did not name those theories specifically but said it had seen the questions and wanted to respond directly.

What’s Still Pending: Officials stopped short of providing evidence of the balloon assertion saying that the investigation is still open because the fire is still burning. The Commission said it cannot release any investigative materials until the case closes.

Catch Up Quick: The Georgia Sun previously reported that state officials, including Gov. Brian Kemp, believed a balloon hitting a power line started the Highway 82 Fire, but that the cause had not been confirmed. This week’s statement is the first time officials have said they have clear evidence behind that cause.

The Path Forward: The Commission noted that Mylar balloon ignitions are well-documented and have happened in other parts of the country. No investigative records are expected to be made public until the investigation is complete.