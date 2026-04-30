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A Woodstock man will spend the rest of his life in prison after a Cherokee County jury found him guilty of sexually abusing three children he had befriended over several years.

What happened: On April 25, a Cherokee County jury convicted 47-year-old Nicholas Scott Wrightsman on 11 counts of child sex crimes. Three days later, Superior Court Judge Jennifer L. Davis sentenced him to life plus 60 years in prison. The charges included aggravated child molestation, aggravated sexual battery, and nine counts of child molestation.

The victims: All three children were around six years old when the abuse began. They knew Wrightsman and called him “Uncle Nick.” Their parents trusted him fully and allowed sleepovers at his home near Lake Allatoona.

How it started: Trial evidence showed Wrightsman used his close friendship with the children’s parents to get access to the kids. The abuse began with touching he framed as games, tickling, or cuddling during sleepovers.

What escalated the case: In the summer of 2020, Wrightsman committed more serious sexual acts against one of the girls, who was 14 at the time. She came forward after that, which led to the investigation and eventually the trial.

At trial: The four-day trial included 11 witnesses for the state — among them the survivors, their mothers, and child abuse experts. Wrightsman took the stand and denied everything, saying the children were not telling the truth.

In their own words: At sentencing, the survivors spoke directly to the court. One said: “Over that time, I was manipulated, controlled, and taken advantage of by someone I trusted deeply, someone I loved and believed would protect me.” Another said the abuse “changed how I think, how I trust, how I feel in my own body, and how safe I feel in the world.”

What prosecutors said: Assistant District Attorney Leyna Pope, who prosecuted the case, said: “Wrightsman presented himself as a trusted family friend who cared about these girls and provided them with gifts their family could not afford. He was masterful at not only grooming the girls but also manipulating the parents. In my career as a prosecutor, I have never seen families manipulated as deeply as these.”

What to know about grooming: Child abuse experts use the word “grooming” to describe how some offenders slowly make children comfortable with sexual contact. It often starts with gifts, attention, and affection before becoming more physical. Experts say abusers frequently target children whose families trust them.

Report abuse: To report suspected child abuse, call Child Protective Services at 855-422-4453. If a child is in immediate danger, call 911.