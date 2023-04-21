Part of Northside Drive will be closed starting Friday night

The Gist: Overnight lane closures are set to take place this starting tonight on Northside Drive between Marietta Street and I-75 for a resurfacing project.

What’s Happening?: Georgia Department of Transportation contractors will implement lane closures during non-rush hour times to ensure the safety of both workers and drivers. One alternating right or left lane will be closed on Northside Drive northbound or southbound from 9 p.m. Friday, April 21, until 6 a.m. Saturday, as the closures “roll” to the next work area.

By The Numbers:

$2.3 million: Cost of the resurfacing project

Spring 2023: Scheduled completion date

Why It Matters: The resurfacing project will not only enhance the driving experience for motorists, but it will also address the deteriorating condition of the roadway. The lane closures help ensure safety for workers and drivers through the project area as crews begin milling, inlay, and resurfacing.

What’s Next?: Motorists should expect delays, exercise caution, and reduce their speed while traveling through the work zone during the project work hours. To stay updated on work status and traffic conditions, call 511, visit 511ga.org, or download the Georgia 511 app.