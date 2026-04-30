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A Brazilian man wanted in his home country for allegedly killing his wife was arrested in Sandy Springs on Thursday.

What’s Happening: Federal immigration agents took Job Da Luz De Freitas-Junior into custody in Sandy Springs. He is wanted in Brazil on homicide charges tied to his wife’s death.

What’s Important: Da Luz De Freitas-Junior is being held by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and is expected to be sent back to Brazil to face those charges. Before the arrest, immigration authorities had also received information suggesting he may have been physically abusing another woman.

What We Know: Sandy Springs police said immigration agents reached out Thursday morning after getting a tip that a man wanted for murder in Brazil may have been living in the city.

Sandy Springs police worked to track down his location, and federal agents then found and arrested him. The arrest was carried out by ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations office in Atlanta, which handles the deportation of people living in the country without legal status or who are subject to removal.

The Path Forward: Da Luz De Freitas-Junior will stay in federal custody while officials process his removal from the United States. If deported, he would face the homicide charges in Brazil.