Lanes on I-75 will be closed Friday night

The Gist: Starting tonight, I-75 southbound in Fulton County will see lane closures and an exit ramp closure near Moores Mill Road as part of an ongoing resurfacing project to improve driving conditions.

What’s Happening?: Contractors working for the Georgia Department of Transportation will close lanes on I-75 southbound near Moores Mill Road exit from 9 p.m. on Friday, April 21, to 6 a.m. on Saturday. The I-75 southbound exit ramp to Moores Mill Road will be closed to traffic during this time.

Why It Matters: The resurfacing work is aimed at repairing the deteriorating condition of the roadway and providing a smoother ride for drivers. This project is part of a larger effort to enhance Georgia’s transportation system.

By The Numbers:

$25.8 million: The cost of the resurfacing project

Spring 2023: Expected completion date for the project

What’s Next?: Motorists should expect delays, use signed detours, and exercise caution while traveling through work zones. Real-time information on work status and traffic conditions is available by calling 511, visiting 511ga.org, or downloading the Georgia 511 app.