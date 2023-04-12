Arrest made in shooting of 14-year-old girl in Macon

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Investigators were able to link a Macon female to the aggravated assault of a 14-year-old girl on April 9 on Grosso Avenue. 

On April 10, 25-year-old Briana Karneisha-Lashae Wright surrendered to Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Investigators in connection to the aggravated assault on Grosso Avenue. Wright is being held on charges of Discharge of a Firearm on or near a Public Highway or Street and Aggravated Assault. She is being held on $33,000.00 bond.


Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

Reminder: Crime articles contain only charges and information from police reports and law enforcement statements. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

