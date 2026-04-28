The Federal Communications Commission today ordered eight Disney-owned ABC television stations to file early license renewals within 30 days, a move that comes days after President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump publicly called for ABC to fire late-night host Jimmy Kimmel.

What’s happening: The FCC, in document DA 26-416 signed by Video Division Chief David J. Brown, directed Disney and its ABC subsidiaries to file license renewals for all of their licensed TV stations by May 28, 2026. The order cites an ongoing investigation into possible violations of the Communications Act of 1934, including the agency’s prohibition on unlawful discrimination.

The stations named in the order:

WABC-TV, New York

KABC-TV, Los Angeles

WLS-TV, Chicago

WPVI-TV, Philadelphia

KTRK-TV, Houston

WTVD, Durham, North Carolina

KGO-TV, San Francisco

KFSN-TV, Fresno, California

What’s important: The FCC said it has already sent Disney’s ABC two Letters of Inquiry as part of its investigation and determined that calling in the licenses for early renewal is “essential to the proper conduct” of that investigation. Under FCC rules, the agency has the authority to require early license renewals when it deems them necessary to an active investigation.

The Kimmel controversy: Last week, Kimmel made a joke during a mock White House Correspondents’ Dinner segment on his show, saying Melania Trump had “a glow like an expectant widow.” Kimmel said the joke referred to the age gap between Melania and Donald Trump, who turns 80 this year.

Two days later, an armed man breached security at the actual White House Correspondents’ Dinner before being tackled by federal agents. The Trumps cited the joke in calling for Kimmel’s firing. Kimmel defended his First Amendment rights on his April 27 broadcast. The FCC is led by Chairman Brendan Carr, who was appointed by Trump.

How this affects real people: A broadcast license is the legal permission a TV station needs to operate over the public airwaves. Losing a license would force a station off the air. The FCC does not revoke licenses through a renewal review alone, but the process gives the agency formal authority to scrutinize a station’s operations and public interest obligations.

What’s still unknown: The FCC order does not specify what evidence, if any, it has gathered in its investigation. The agency has not publicly detailed what specific conduct by Disney’s ABC it believes may violate the Communications Act’s discrimination prohibition. Disney has not responded publicly to today’s order.