14-year-old hospitalized after Easter shooting in Macon

MACON — A 14-year-old girl is in stable condition after being shot during a physical dispute at a residence in the 700 block of Grosso Avenue on Sunday evening, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting occurred just after 7 p.m., and the young victim was taken to Atrium Health for treatment.

Investigators are currently working to determine what led up to the shooting. No other injuries were reported during the incident, and at this time, there is no information available on any potential suspects.

Anyone with information related to this aggravated assault incident is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

