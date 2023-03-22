16-year-old stabbed outside Macon apartment complex

The News: A 16-year-old boy was fatally stabbed in the chest during an altercation in the parking lot of Waverly Points Apartments on Forest Hill Road, in Macon just after 2 p.m. Wednesday

The suspect, 17-year-old Zanaria Rshada, is in custody and charged with murder.

What Happened?: Deputies responded to the scene after receiving a report of a person stabbed. While en route, they were informed the victim had been taken to Piedmont North Hospital by private vehicle.

Upon arrival, hospital staff pronounced the victim dead. The incident occurred during a confrontation involving multiple people in the apartment complex parking lot.

The Suspect: Zanaria Rshada is currently being held without bond at the Bibb County Jail, also facing an outstanding warrant from Lamar County.

Get Involved: Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

Reminder: Crime articles contain only charges and information from police reports and law enforcement statements. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.