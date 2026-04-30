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Bibb County authorities want the public’s help finding a suspect who is still missing after a gang sweep ended with charges against 13 people.

What’s Happening: On April 14, a grand jury indicted 13 people under Georgia’s RICO law — a law that lets prosecutors charge people as members of a criminal organization, not just for individual crimes. The sweep, called Operation Macon Gotti, was a response to gang violence and gang activity in Macon-Bibb County. Twelve of the 13 are now in custody. One suspect, 28-year-old Alexandria Shanell Kendall, is still at large.

Who’s in Custody: The 12 people now behind bars or in detention are:

33-year-old Keith Beddingfield Jr., already in prison serving a life sentence

22-year-old Donnie White, in prison

26-year-old Corey Tremaine Wallace, in prison

43-year-old Terrell Eugene Mills, in prison

41-year-old Shaun Mills, in prison

15-year-old Jacorey Williams, held at the Macon Regional Youth Detention Center

28-year-old Adredreaqua Shanell Kendall, turned herself in

32-year-old Andre Miguel Diadell Jr., arrested by U.S. Marshals

54-year-old Carlos Angelo Sledge, arrested by U.S. Marshals

54-year-old Melissa Ann Braxton, arrested by Warner Robins Police

29-year-old Oriental Chardonnea Wilson, turned herself in

21-year-old Tishon Jacorey Wiley, turned himself in

Who’s Still Missing: The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 28-year-old Alexandria Shanell Kendall and has released her photo. Anyone who knows where she is can call 478-751-7500 and ask to leave a message for the on-call Crimes Against Persons investigator. Tips can also go to Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

What’s Important: All 13 suspects face charges under Georgia’s RICO law. That law allows prosecutors to treat a group of people as a criminal organization, which typically means more serious charges than if each person were charged alone. All 13 are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

The Path Forward: With 12 of 13 suspects in custody, the case will likely move toward a court date. Alexandria Kendall’s arrest could affect the timing of that process, since RICO cases often involve all defendants being tried together.