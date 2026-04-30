Bibb County authorities want the public’s help finding a suspect who is still missing after a gang sweep ended with charges against 13 people.
What’s Happening: On April 14, a grand jury indicted 13 people under Georgia’s RICO law — a law that lets prosecutors charge people as members of a criminal organization, not just for individual crimes. The sweep, called Operation Macon Gotti, was a response to gang violence and gang activity in Macon-Bibb County. Twelve of the 13 are now in custody. One suspect, 28-year-old Alexandria Shanell Kendall, is still at large.
Who’s in Custody: The 12 people now behind bars or in detention are:
- 33-year-old Keith Beddingfield Jr., already in prison serving a life sentence
- 22-year-old Donnie White, in prison
- 26-year-old Corey Tremaine Wallace, in prison
- 43-year-old Terrell Eugene Mills, in prison
- 41-year-old Shaun Mills, in prison
- 15-year-old Jacorey Williams, held at the Macon Regional Youth Detention Center
- 28-year-old Adredreaqua Shanell Kendall, turned herself in
- 32-year-old Andre Miguel Diadell Jr., arrested by U.S. Marshals
- 54-year-old Carlos Angelo Sledge, arrested by U.S. Marshals
- 54-year-old Melissa Ann Braxton, arrested by Warner Robins Police
- 29-year-old Oriental Chardonnea Wilson, turned herself in
- 21-year-old Tishon Jacorey Wiley, turned himself in
Who’s Still Missing: The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 28-year-old Alexandria Shanell Kendall and has released her photo. Anyone who knows where she is can call 478-751-7500 and ask to leave a message for the on-call Crimes Against Persons investigator. Tips can also go to Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
What’s Important: All 13 suspects face charges under Georgia’s RICO law. That law allows prosecutors to treat a group of people as a criminal organization, which typically means more serious charges than if each person were charged alone. All 13 are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
The Path Forward: With 12 of 13 suspects in custody, the case will likely move toward a court date. Alexandria Kendall’s arrest could affect the timing of that process, since RICO cases often involve all defendants being tried together.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.