The Sunrise Report: Stories you may have missed last week

Amid all the chaos and drama in Congress last week and news of the Georgia Bulldogs going to the National Championship, some statewide and local news may have slipped under your radar.
Below are a few stories you may have missed in the last few days.
First, if you’re a UGA fan — or if you want to claim to be for today — Dunkin’ wants to give you a free cup of coffee today. Now, keep in mind this is at participating stores, so your local Dunkin’ may not be participating.
Now, sit down with that cup simmering hot coffee and take a look at these stories.
- Deputies in Bulloch County shot and killed a man suspected of assaulting his disabled father at a trailer park in Statesboro.
- Bartow County deputies shot a man who was living in a tent in the woods.
- Former East Point City Councilman Leeman Barge died last week. He was 85 years old.
- Guess what. Georgia’s medical marijuana program is still being held up.
- UGA is playing in the National Championship tonight. Here’s how to watch.
- An off-duty Georgia deputy was shot Friday night near Macon.
- A former manager at a popular restaurant in Roswell was sentenced for embezzling $300,000 from the restaurant when he used his company credit card at adult entertainment establishments.
- State employees took home $6.7 million in unemployment benefits due to an error. They were not unemployed.
- 18 people died on Georgia’s roads over the New Year’s holiday.
- David Ralston’s widow came out on top in an election Tuesday and will now go to a runoff to decide her husband’s old seat.
- A Georgia lawmaker who was arrested has decided to step down from his state house seat.
- Last year was a strange year, and here are some of the strangest things that happened in Georgia in 2022.