A brutal assault inside the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center has led to murder charges for nine inmates and contraband charges for nine others, following the death of 22-year-old Breele Jahiem Johnson.

🚨 The Charges: Here’s the complete list of inmates and their new charges:

Facing Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault, and Possession of Prohibited Item:

Gemon Chappell, 20

Stacey Mathews, 22

Willie Haugabrook, 40

Reheem Smith, 19

Brandon Willis, 19

Kendall Smith, 38

Gordon Boston, 23

Ronquez Wynn, 22

Isaiah Bailey, 22

Facing Possession of Prohibited Item Only:

Jaquavious Scott, 20

Roderick Chester, 38

Jyquiese Phillips, 25

Tylik Green, 18

Javonte Robertson, 28

Shondricos Ingram, 28

Quintin Johnson, 23

Leyven Stallings, 30

Shamar Robinson, 24

🏥 Catch Up Quick: The June attack sent three inmates to the hospital. Johnson died from his injuries, while Haugabrook and Willis were treated and listed in stable condition. Mathews and Bailey received treatment from jail medical staff.

🔎 The Last Word: “This was an appalling act of violence committed by a number of individuals who are accused of violent acts on our streets. This incident makes it clear that they can become just as violent in jail. We are grateful that all inmates involved in this incident are being held responsible,” Bibb County Sheriff David Davis said.

How to Read and Understand The News When reading news, remember: Truth doesn’t change because we dislike it

Facts remain facts even when they make us uncomfortable

Events happen whether we accept them or not

Good reporting often challenges us Before dismissing news that bothers you, ask: What evidence supports this story? Am I reacting to facts or feelings? What would change my mind? Am I “shooting the messenger” because I don’t like what is happening? Smart news consumers seek truth, not just comfort.