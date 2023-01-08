UGA fans can get free coffee at Dunkin’ Monday

As the Georgia Dawgs make their run for the title, Dunkin’, a proud partner of UGA Athletics, is keeping fans running.

Guests throughout Georgia can score a free medium hot or iced coffee at participating Dunkin’ restaurants on Monday, Jan. 9, the day of the National Championship game.

Additionally, UGA fans can purchase Dunkin’s limited-edition Dawgs Donut to gear up for the big game. Guests can purchase the Dawgs Donut at participating Dunkin’ locations throughout Georgia, while supplies last.

The Dawgs Donut is a traditional donut ring featuring vanilla icing and topped with red sprinkles, paying homage to the iconic team colors.