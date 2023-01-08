Former East Point City Councilman Leeman Barge dead at 85

The City of East Point confirmed that former city councilman Leeman Barge has died at 85.

Barge resided in Sharpsburg at the end of his life, but was formerly of East Point where he served as a City Councilman from 1988 to 1992.

Barge was born in Atlanta in 1937 and his family moved to East Point in 1940. He graduated from Russel High School in 1955 and is a graduate of Georgia State University.

He was known for his involvement in several youth programs in the city and was a little league baseball coach.

Funeral services will be held Jan. 9 at 1 p.m. at Jefferson Avenue Baptist Church where Barge was a Deacon.