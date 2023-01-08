Deputies shoot man suspected of assaulting his disabled father at a trailer park in Georgia

A man accused of assaulting his disabled father at a trailer park in Statesboro was shot and killed by deputies after officers say he fired a gun at them.

According to the GBI, preliminary information indicates that on Saturday at about 3:15 p.m., two deputies responded to a 911 call which indicated a male resident, later identified as 32-year-old Jules Robert Lee, assaulted his father in a mobile home park in Statesboro.

Upon arrival, Bulloch County deputies found the father, who is disabled, with visible injuries.

Deputies attempted to take Lee into custody, at which time officers say he resisted, and a fight happened outside the home.

During the fight, deputies used their tasers, which were ineffective.

According to the GBI, Lee pulled a firearm and fired his weapon at the deputies. Both deputies fired shots, shooting him.

Lee was taken to a local hospital where he later died. Both deputies were uninjured. Lee’s father was treated by EMS at the scene for minor injuries.

The GBI Medical Examiner’s Office will perform an autopsy on Lee.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once complete, the case file will be given to the Ogeechee Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.

This is the 4th police shooting the GBI has been asked to investigate in 2023.