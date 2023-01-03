Bartow deputies shot a man who was living in a tent in the woods

ADAIRSVILLE — A man living in a tent in Bartow County was shot and injured by Bartow County deputies after deputies say he drew a replica shotgun on them.

No deputies were injured during the incident.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, preliminary information indicates that at 1:45 p.m. on Monday, Bartow County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a trespass in progress call near Snow Springs Road and Big Oak Road in Adairsville — in the area of the Rock Fence Hunting Club.

Deputies say 41-year-old Arthur William Smith was living in a tent in the woods off the main road. As deputies approached Smith, GBI officials say he failed to comply with deputies’ commands and Smith picked up a rifle.

Deputies shot Smith and he was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Smith’s rifle was recovered and determined to be a replica.

The GBI will complete an independent investigation and once complete, the case will be given to the Bartow County District Attorney’s Office for review.

This is the 2nd officer involved shooting the GBI has been requested to investigate in 2023.