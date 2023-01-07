How to watch the College Football National Championship game between UGA and TCU Monday

Are you planning to watch the National Championship game between UGA and TCU Monday night? Here’s what you need to know about how to watch it.

For the ninth consecutive year, ESPN will showcase the College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T using state-of-the-art technology and by deploying the network’s innovation for the presentation of TCU vs. Georgia on Monday, Jan. 9, at 7:30 p.m.

ESPN’s main telecast will headline the signature MegaCast production, as ESPN offers 12 different presentations of the CFP National Championship Game across ESPN platforms.

College football’s dramatic finale from SoFi Stadium will be available in more than 160 countries courtesy of ESPN’s linear and digital platforms.

The Main ESPN Telecast

SoFi Stadium will be the hub of ESPN’s innovation on Championship Monday, including about 100 cameras providing every angle of college football’s biggest night. State-of-the-art technology includes:

AllCam captures the entire field, allowing isolated shots on any player and activity on the field at all times .

captures the entire field, allowing isolated shots on any player and activity on the field at all times Pylon Cameras at each corner of the end zone with the back line pylons now having ability to pan, tilt and zoom – covering more of the end zone than ever before.

at each corner of the end zone with the back line pylons now having ability to pan, tilt and zoom – covering more of the end zone than ever before. Skycam showcases the action from above the field.

showcases the action from above the field. On-the-field views via cameras that are attached atop the caps of the officials.

via cameras that are attached atop the caps of the officials. Line-to-Gain will feature the pylon cam at the first down line (low angle), which was crucial in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.

will feature the pylon cam at the first down line (low angle), which was crucial in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. Virtual reality graphics that span across the entire field and appear via multiple cameras at the same time.

ESPN’s camera complement will include dedicated cameras on TCU head coach Sonny Dykes and Georgia head coach Kirby Smart at all times, as well as unique camera placements providing views of the teams as they enter the field. The Goodyear Blimp will provide aerial shots of Los Angeles and SoFi Stadium.

More than 100 microphones will be placed throughout the stadium, capturing the sounds of the game and atmosphere of the crowd, enhancing the game telecast.

Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit Announce Ninth National Championship Together; Holly Rowe and Molly McGrath Return to Report from Sidelines for Second Straight Season

Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit will call their ninth CFP National Championship together, celebrating the close of their 27th college football season as a commentating team. Reporters Holly Rowe (Georgia) and Molly McGrath (TCU) will provide news and insight from the sidelines, as McGrath and Rowe return to the ESPN telecast for the second consecutive year. Rowe reported on the ESPN Radio broadcast for the first six years of the championship.

ESPN rules analyst Bill Lemonnier and sports injury analyst Marty Jaramillo will also cover Championship Monday. Former Big Ten referee Lemonnier is a veteran of several marquee assignments, including a number of prestigious bowl games, while Jaramillo is finishing his rookie season with ESPN.

ESPN’s Ninth National Championship MegaCast Led by Field Pass with The Pat McAfee Show Presented by Mercedes-Benz

For the first time since 2019, the MegaCast fan favorite Field Pass returns to the National Championship on ESPN2. Field Pass with The Pat McAfee Show Presented by Mercedes-Benz will offer entertaining, free-flowing commentary of the CFP National Championship Game, anchored by Pat McAfee, who will roam the sidelines of SoFi Stadium. McAfee will call the action from the unique vantage point, joined by A.J. Hawk, Darius Butler and “Boston” Connor Campbell, as well as a rotation of ESPN analysts, notable personalities, and celebrities throughout the game.

ESPN’s MegaCast production includes four additional presentations across its linear platforms, five more offerings available on the ESPN App and a 4K feed.

Command Center on ESPNU features a multi-angle presentation with player and team statistics. The telecast will feature four main video feeds including the main telecast from ESPN, Skycam and shots of each head coach throughout the telecast.

MegaCast mainstay AT&T 5G SkyCast returns to ESPNEWS this year, highlighting the popular view from above the action and behind the offense on most plays. This unique angle has long been one of ESPN’s alternate viewing options and is readily available on multiple games every week. Replays will be shown every time the main telecast shows a replay, while never losing the look from Skycam. Additionally, the SkyCam viewing option will also be available in 4K on Comcast, DirecTV, YouTube TV and Verizon.

The Spanish-language telecast (ESPN Deportes) and Hometown Radio (SEC Network and the ESPN App) remain staples of the MegaCast, with the All-22 viewing angle also available digitally.

Hometown Radio (SEC Network and ESPN App)

Fans can listen to the local radio broadcast of each team, with their audio feed synced up with ESPN’s presentation. This MegaCast feed is made possible in conjunction with Georgia Bulldog Sports Network Powered by LEARFIELD and the Horned Frogs Sports Network Powered by LEARFIELD and WBAP. Georgia (SEC Network & ESPN App): Scott Howard, Eric Zeier and DJ Shockley Further details regarding SEC Network’s coverage from SoFi Stadium will be announced in the coming days. TCU (ESPN App): Brian Estridge, John Denton and Landry Burdine

All-22 (ESPN App)

Watch the game the same way players and coaches study film, with a vantage point high above the field of play. The angle allows for the 22 players on the field to be seen at all times, providing the ability to distinguish how plays develop. Commentary will be provided by the ESPN Radio broadcast.

ESPN Radio: Sean McDonough and Todd Blackledge Call Seventh CFP National Championship Together, Ian Fitzsimmons and Kris Budden Report from Sideline

Sean McDonough calls his seventh CFP National Championship on ESPN Radio, joining analyst Todd Blackledge, who has called the CFP National Championship all nine years on the platform. Lead ESPN Radio reporter Ian Fitzsimmons and ABC/ESPN reporter Kris Budden will have the call from the sidelines of SoFi Stadium, with ESPN officiating analyst and former longtime SEC referee Matt Austin contributing to the commentary. The radio broadcast is available throughout the country on more than 400 ESPN Radio stations, the ESPN App, ESPNRadio.com, SiriusXM, Apple Music, iHeartRadio and TuneIn.

ESPN Deportes Delivers Spanish-Language Call

The Spanish-language call of the game will be available on ESPN Deportes, with Eduardo Varela, Pablo Viruega and Katia Castorena announcing the action.

CFP Championship Game Pre-Game and Halftime Marching Bands on ESPN App

New in 2023, the halftime marching band performances at the College Football Playoff National Championship will be available on the ESPN App. The sights and sounds of TCU’s Horned Frog Marching Band and Georgia’s Redcoat Marching Band will be streaming live via the All-22 view.

ESPN and Cinemark Team Up to Bring CFP to Big Screen

This postseason, fans can catch the biggest game of all, the College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T, at select U.S. theatres thanks to ESPN and Cinemark. More details.