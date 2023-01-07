An off-duty Georgia deputy was shot Friday night

MACON — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an aggravated assault, involving an off-duty Deputy.

The incident was called into the Macon-Bibb 911 Center at around 10:42 p.m., Friday.

Bibb County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call about an off-duty deputy that had been shot and then drove himself to the Sprint Food store on Rocky Creek Road at Bloomfield Drive.

While deputies were responding to the store, a description of the suspect and the vehicle that he was driving was given over the Sheriff’s radio.

The suspect’s vehicle was located near the area Bloomfield Drive.

According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect led deputies on a pursuit through several streets in the Bloomfield area. The suspect lost control of his vehicle, hit an embankment, collided with a parked vehicle, and then drove into a home on Ohara Drive North.

No one was injured inside of the home and the suspect was apprehended.

The suspect, 29-year-old Nigel Hondo Clowers was checked out by paramedics and then transported to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division to be interviewed.

After interviewing Clowers, he was taken to the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center where he is being held, without bond, for the charge of aggravated assault. Sheriff’s officials say additional charges are also pending.

The off-duty deputy was transported by ambulance to the hospital and is currently listed to be in stable condition. The sheriff’s office is not releasing the name of the deputy.

This incident is under investigation. Additional information will be released as soon as it becomes available.

Anyone with information in reference to this incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 1-478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.